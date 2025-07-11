TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s controversial migrant detention center, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” is again in the legal spotlight as Democratic lawmakers petition the state Supreme Court to enforce their right to inspect the facility without prior notice.

The lawsuit follows lawmakers being denied entry last week. They argue Florida law ( 944.23 and 951.225) permits legislators to make unannounced inspections at detention facilities and cite a state emergency order that promised transparency.

‘Not the Four Seasons’: DeSantis defends detention site as democrats push for oversight

“The law is just clear. It's clear,” said Rep. Michele Rayner (D-St. Petersburg).

“They have to answer to it and I think that they know it’s clear. I am deeply concerned about what's actually happening here. You know, folks are starting to call it a modern-day concentration camp, and you know I can't say that I disagree with them.”

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has dismissed the suit outright. His communications team called it “frivolous” and “dumb,” while the governor, speaking Friday, accused Democrats of abusing the courts for political gain.

“They're misapplying statutes. They should be sanctioned by the court for abusing the legal system, they should seek sanctions in the defense and a judge should award sanctions against these guys. They're posturing politically,” DeSantis said.

The legal challenge comes as the state prepares to host a Saturday tour of the facility for state and federal lawmakers. Officials claim the tour reflects their commitment to transparency, but critics warn it may be nothing more than a tightly controlled PR move.

“Their medical facilities are horrible,” said immigration attorney Héctor Díaz, who represents a Cuban man detained at the facility. “They may not even have a licensed physician there to attend to everybody. They’re certainly not equipped to deal with his ailments.”

Díaz said his client has struggled to access medication, endured extreme heat and mosquitoes, and was not offered the opportunity to voluntarily return home, despite assurances from officials at the facility’s July 1 opening.

“Even if they get brought to the front doorstep here, they still have an opportunity to just go back voluntarily,” said DeSantis during a walk-through with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will put them on a plane that day and buy their ticket and go home,” Noem added.

Florida officials maintain that voluntary return is still an option, citing the CBP Home app for self-deportation assistance. It’s also unclear if the client’s non-violent fraud conviction from over 20 years ago has complicated the process.

Díaz said the man now faces forced removal to a country he has no ties to. “‘Get ready, you’re going to get deported.’ And since Cuba is not taking these gentlemen back, they’re telling him that they’re going to get deported to Mexico,” Díaz said. “Mind you, he has no ties to Mexico, has no family in Mexico.”

Florida Emergency Management, the State Attorney General, and officials from the Trump Administration have pushed back strongly on claims of mistreatment. They say the facility includes air conditioning, laundry services, clergy, legal access, and “higher standards than most prisons.”

“We did not create the Four Seasons. That’s not the intent of this,” DeSantis told Fox News on Thursday.

The case now awaits a decision from the Florida Supreme Court, which has no specific deadline to determine whether the lawsuit should proceed. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers say they will push for video and audio recording during Saturday’s tour to speak directly with detainees and uncover what they think is happening behind closed doors.