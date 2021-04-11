New York judge killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after a hit-and-run crash killed a New York-based federal judge.

The crash occurred Friday morning in Boca Raton, Florida. Newsday reports U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein was walking on a sidewalk when a car driven by Nastasia Andranie Snape struck her.

The car continued and struck and injured a 6-year-old boy crossing the street. Snape is charged with vehicular homicide and committing a hit-and-run involving death.

Feuerstein has served as a federal judge in New York's Eastern District since 2003. She was based at the federal courthouse in Long Island's Central Islip.