Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

New York judge killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: MGN Online
Hit and Run
Hit and Run
Posted at 7:41 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 19:41:21-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after a hit-and-run crash killed a New York-based federal judge.

The crash occurred Friday morning in Boca Raton, Florida. Newsday reports U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein was walking on a sidewalk when a car driven by Nastasia Andranie Snape struck her.

The car continued and struck and injured a 6-year-old boy crossing the street. Snape is charged with vehicular homicide and committing a hit-and-run involving death.

Feuerstein has served as a federal judge in New York's Eastern District since 2003. She was based at the federal courthouse in Long Island's Central Islip.  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project