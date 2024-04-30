New education report shows average teacher pay ranking in Florida drops to #50

Educator pay data from the National Education Association shows Florida's ranking among other states and Washington, D.C. has dropped two spots.

Their latest reports shows the average teacher salary in Florida is $53,098, while it's $64,461 just across the border in Georgia.

Read the FEA news release to learn more about the latest ranking.

FEA NEWS RELEASE:

New data released today shows Florida’s average teacher pay dropped from being ranked #48 in the nation last year to #50 (out of the 50 states and D.C., only West Virginia ranks lower) in the nation this year.

The report [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] , part of a series released by the National Education Association (NEA), echoes the concerns raised by the Florida Education Association about the lack of support for teachers in the state and the long-term impacts of low pay. The Florida Education Association has called on lawmakers to increase funding by $2.5 billion a year for the next 7 years to address inadequate pay, to hire more mental health specialists and to address the academic needs of students.

"Once again, despite a thriving economy, Florida is failing to prioritize the needs of students by not fairly compensating teachers and staff," said Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association. "Time and time again, anti-education politicians say they support teachers— but the proof is undeniable: in the past five and a half years since Governor DeSantis took office, Florida's public-school teachers have experienced a stagnant and declining average salary. It is unacceptable that Florida ranks so close to last in the nation for teacher pay and that the teacher shortage crisis is still not being addressed. Every student in Florida deserves a world class education. Every educator deserves the ability to create a better life for themselves and their loved ones. We need Florida's lawmakers to step up and take bold action and fully fund public education to ensure our students can learn and grow. Florida’s students and educators need better.”

For the 2022 – 2023 school year, the students enrolled per teacher ratio was already higher than the national average at 20.7 students per teacher in Florida, but estimates show that student enrollment in Florida's public schools will continue to rise. The NEA reports estimate that in the 2023 – 2024 school year, the percentage of teachers in Florida's public schools will decline by 3%, a decline that could worsen the existing teacher and staff shortage.

The NEA report also shows that nationally, chronic low pay is plaguing the profession, both for teachers and education support professionals. 77% of school districts still pay a starting salary below $50,000, while almost 38% of all full-time K-12 education support professionals earn less than $25,000 annually. Yet nationally, the report shows that teachers earn 26% more, on average, in states with collective bargaining.