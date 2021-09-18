New daily virus cases in Florida is lowest since July

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported more than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 over the week, continuing a drop from summer highs when the state battled a fierce surge in infections fueled by the delta variant.

The figures released Friday by the CDC brought the state’s daily average for the week to more than 10,800 cases, though there were 11,275 new cases reported Friday.

A month ago, Florida was averaging more than 21,000 cases a day. The daily average for the past week was the lowest since the end of July.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 is just shy of 3.5 million cases, according to the CDC.