Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Washington, Jackson counties Thursday

NWS meteorologists confirmed tornado Friday
Severe Weather (generic)
MGN Online
Severe Weather (generic)
Severe Weather (generic)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 22:14:18-04

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed Friday a tornado struck two counties Thursday in Florida’s panhandle.

The NWS confirmed via its preliminary damage survey an EF-3 Tornado touched down in eastern Washington County near Gilberts Mill Road and traveled northeast into Washington County early Thursday morning.

The meteorologists who surveyed the damage from the storm noted damage was consistent with an EF-3 tornado.

The Associated Press reported Thursday two people were killed, and two others were injured due to the storm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming