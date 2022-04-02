National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Washington, Jackson counties Thursday

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed Friday a tornado struck two counties Thursday in Florida’s panhandle.

The NWS confirmed via its preliminary damage survey an EF-3 Tornado touched down in eastern Washington County near Gilberts Mill Road and traveled northeast into Washington County early Thursday morning.

The meteorologists who surveyed the damage from the storm noted damage was consistent with an EF-3 tornado.

NWS Tallahassee meteorologists have determined that damage from the Gilberts Mill Rd tornado, which traveled from Washington county east into Jackson county Florida early Thursday morning, was consistent with an EF-3 tornado. Sadly, 2 people were killed and 2 were injured. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/2XiXXFlOVr — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 1, 2022

The Associated Press reported Thursday two people were killed, and two others were injured due to the storm.