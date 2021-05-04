Watch
National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

Dorthy Ray/AP
Letitia Sanabria poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, May 2, 2021. A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday, May 4, its expansion into the Deep South. Sanabria still weeps when she thinks about the few days last winter that she spent in a Louisiana parish jail because she couldn’t afford to post bond on $5,000 bail. “It caused chaos, and it was the worst experience ever,” said Sanabria, who had been arrested in Baton Rouge in December for allegedly interfering in a custody dispute involving her grandchild. Before that day, the 54-year-old had never been jailed in her life. (AP Photo/Dorthy Ray)
(AP) — A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail has formally announced its expansion into the Deep South.

“Bail Out the South” is the next phase of the Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press.

The South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

Since its launch in 2018, the national Bail Project says it has paid $41 million to bail out more than 15,500 people in more than 24 cities, reducing collateral consequences such as loss of jobs, housing and child custody.

