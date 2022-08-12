Naples man arrested for beating death of 5-month-old Goldendoodle

NAPLES, Fla. — A 23-year-old Naples man has been arrested and charged with the beating death of his five-month-old puppy.

Collier County deputies arrested Robert William Garon on felony charges of animal cruelty causing death, pain, or suffering against the Goldendoodle (a cross between a Golden Retriever and a poodle), named Buzz Lightyear.

The incident happened in late July, according to investigators.

Garon and his girlfriend reportedly brought Buzz to an emergency pet hospital on July 29. The dog was unable to breathe or stand normally.

An examination by a veterinarian revealed possible head trauma, bruising to the ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout its body.

Despite treatment, the dog died from its injuries at the hospital. In a necropsy report, a veterinarian stated, "this dog's death was caused by non-accidental, blunt-force trauma to the head and body ... I believe he suffered significantly from his injuries before death."

A witness later reported hearing Garon beating the puppy on the day in question.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “No animal should ever have to suffer such a death.”

Garon is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Sept. 6.