Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

Posted at 6:22 PM, Mar 20, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets.

Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours.

It’s unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect, but Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told the Miami Herald that he recommends keeping it in place through April 12, or the end of spring break.

A countywide midnight curfew is already in place due to COVID-19.

