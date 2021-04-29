Man indicted in fatal shooting of 92-year-old neighbor

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Grand jurors indicted a 25-year-old South Florida man for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 92-year-old neighbor.

Wesley James Perez was arrested in March 2020, two days after the body of Fernando Frias was found during a welfare check at his home in Pembroke Pines.

Police say Frias was shot 11 times. Neighbors had called 911 after hearing gunshots. An incoherent caller also dialed in but kept hanging up.

Police traced the call to Perez's home. He was found rambling in Spanish and taken to a hospital for a mental health check.

Surveillance video led police to arrest Perez.