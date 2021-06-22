Man accused of shooting at park rangers dies in fed custody

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — The death of a 37-year-old man in federal custody who was accused of shooting at Everglades National Park rangers and police officers is the focus of an investigation.

The Miami Herald reports that Drew C. Sikes was arrested in March on charges of assaulting federal officers with a deadly weapon.

The Bureau of Prisons website says he died June 16. It doesn't list a cause of death.

The Herald reports that Sikes’ death is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

He was arrested March 28 after shooting at park rangers and police officers.

