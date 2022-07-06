Lightning strike caught on camera, 'fries' deputy's car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Dashcam footage shows a close call between a sheriff's deputy and the wrath of Mother Nature.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video on social media taken during thunderstorms that hit the area July 1.
They say the deputy was driving along I-75 when the lightning bolt struck. The video shows the lightning strike close to the roadside before jumping near or on a pickup truck and towards the deputy's car.
The video ends with a puff of brown smoke flying towards the dashboard.
HCSO says the work car was "fried" as a result. No injuries were reported in the incident.
"Let this be a reminder," HCSO tweets, "in a thunderstorm seek shelter. A house, business or vehicle can save a life."
LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: On Friday, this lightning strike was so close to a #teamHCSO deputy driving on I-75, that it fried her work car!
