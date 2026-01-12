Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins is running to be Florida's next governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins is said he is running to be Florida's next Governor.

Collins posted on social media, "I'm running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not soundbites."

I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites. I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped… — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) January 12, 2026

Collins was appointed Lieutenant Governor by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August 2025.

In an interview with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders in Sept., Collins said he was exploring a run for governor in 2026.

Collins enters an already crowded field of candidates, including President Trump's endorsed candidate, Byron Donalds.

Byron Donalds team shared the following with State Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders:

“Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds is the only proven conservative fighter who can unite Republicans, deliver on the President’s America First agenda, crush the Democrats, and make Florida more affordable. Anyone running against Byron is an anti-Trump RINO and will be soundly defeated in the Republican primary,“ said Ryan Smith, chief strategist for the Byron Donalds for Governor Campaign.

