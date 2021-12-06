Legal group puts $100 million toward voter work in South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center is putting $100 million toward an effort to increase voter engagement in the Deep South over the next decade.

The organization on Monday announced the large investment in the Vote Your Voice program. It will provide grants to organizations working in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Vote Your Voice began as an effort to increase voter registration and turnout. Margaret Huang, President and CEO of the SPLC said the effort is being expanded.

Several states, including Florida and Georgia, have implemented new voting restrictions that have become the subject of litigation.