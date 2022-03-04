Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Just desserts! Strawberry shortcake bill sent to Florida gov

Strawberry shortcake could become Florida's state dessert
Matthew Mead/AP
FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES- This March 23, 2015 photo shows strawberry shortcake in Concord, NH. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Strawberry shortcake could become Florida's state dessert
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:34:04-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis is a fan of strawberry shortcake.

The House voted 109-4 on Friday to send the governor a bill that would make the tasty treat the official state dessert.

Key Lime Pie is already Florida’s state pie. The designation of the state dessert is an effort to promote the state’s $1 billion strawberry industry.

While a lot of puns and jokes were made while the bill was going through the legislative process, lawmakers turned serious as they debated the bill, saying it will help Florida farmers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming