Judge denies ex-FSU football player’s "stand your ground" defense in shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A Palm Beach County judge denied a motion of stand your ground immunity for a former Florida State University football player.

The judge ruled in a filing dated Tuesday that Travis Rudolph’s motion seeking immunity and dismissal was denied.

According to Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office records, Rudolph is facing a first-degree murder with a firearm and three attempted first-degree murder with a firearm offenses.

Rudolph is accused of shooting and killing a man during an altercation on April 7, 2021, in the town of Lake Park.

Another man was injured in the incident.

In the decision to deny Rudolph’s request for dismissal via self-defense, circuit judge Jeffrey Gillen noted testimony that of the 39 shots from a short rifle that were fired by Rudolph, the closest casing found was more than 311 feet from Rudolph’s home where the altercation started.

Testimony by a medical examiner noted that the individual who was one of the initial aggressors in the altercation was shot from behind by Rudolph.

That individual was found dead.

The document accuses Rudolph of going back into his residence to retrieve a weapon and firing shots.

The filing adds the initial four aggressors were "in retreat" at that stage of the altercation.

Rudolph, a resident of Palm Beach County, was a member of the Florida State University football team from 2014-16.

Rudolph has pleaded not guilty to the four offenses.