In unusual move, Gov. DeSantis submits redistricting map

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 8:48 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 20:48:24-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state’s congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats, as the Republican takes the unusual step of inserting himself into the redistricting process.

The proposed congressional map was submitted Sunday on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and signaled the governor’s priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months.

Governors typically don't submit map proposals but can veto district plans after they pass in the statehouse.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He has largely shaped the legislative agenda in the Republican-controlled statehouse this year.

