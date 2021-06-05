Impact fees, wildlife, cemetery bills signed by DeSantis

(AP) — Bills to reduce local impact fees charged against developers, creating a task force on abandoned Black cemeteries and making wildlife trafficking a racketeering crime have been signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican Florida governor signed more than two dozen bills announced late Friday, according to a news release from his office.

The impact fee bill reduces how much local governments can charge developers for such things as roads and sewer lines.

The legislation on abandoned Black cemeteries creates a task force to determine details about them and how to record who was buried there.