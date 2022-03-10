Immigration bill going to Florida Gov. DeSantis for signature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida House of Representative members gave final approval to Senate Bill 18-08 Wednesday afternoon.

The bill requires local law enforcement and jails to provide immigration status of inmates, also enter into agreements and better cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Its key provision prohibits airline and bus companies from doing business with the state if they participate in federal programs to transport an "unauthorized alien" into Florida.

"What have now is the federal government engaged in really what is a criminal conspiracy to allow and transport — actually spend taxpayer dollars to transport illegal aliens into the state of Florida and other states and that's just wrong," Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers said.

Democrats and critics dismiss the claims, saying the bill is trying to fight problems that don't exist.

The flights also happened under President Trump, they say, and are often to place unaccompanied minors in foster programs.

"Governor DeSantis and Republican leadership have really tried to make a boogie man out of this because Florida has no sanctuary cities. I'll repeat that. Florida has no sanctuary cities," Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa said.

Once DeSantis receives the bill, he'll have a week to decide to sign it or not.

The governor is expected to sign the bill.