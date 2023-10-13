Human remains found in Jackson County appear to belong to two missing men

Human remains were found in Jackson County.

The remains appear to belong to two missing men.

Read what law enforcement confirmed below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Recently, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information that led them to search a location in Jacob City. While canvasing a wooded area, investigators discovered skeletal remains. At this time, no official identification has been made, however, investigators believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.

This is still an active investigation, and a press conference is to follow at a later time.