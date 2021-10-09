Watch
House used to film 'Edward Scissorhands' is a Florida museum

Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 12:11:58-04

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — Mementos of her time on the Edward Scissorhands set have been stored in Tandova Ecenia’s attic since shortly after director Tim Burton yelled cut for the final time in 1990. Since then she's been searching for a good home for them.

In late September, she found one — the home where Johnny Depp’s character with scissors for hands temporarily resided with the movie’s Boggs family before faking his death and living in solitude in a castle.

That house in Pasco County was purchased a year ago by Joey and Sharon Licalzi. The couple then opened it to the public as Scissorland, a museum dedicated to the quirky romance film.

