Here are the new laws beginning July 1, 2024, in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Loosened child labor laws, religious chaplains in public schools and bad news for Florida bears— that's just a few of the new laws coming online Monday.

According to legislative records, there are at least 182 new laws set to take effect. Here are a few highlights:

CS/CS/HB 49: Employment

Get ready to work — though scaled back from its original pitch. Florida's new child labor law takes effect Monday. On holidays and Sundays, 16 and 17-year-olds can work longer hours. Restrictions are relaxed even further for virtual and homeschooled students.

Critics worry about safety and education slipping, while supporters, like Florida 16-year-old Jackson Lowe, told us it meant more experience and money.

"It would just give me a lot more opportunity and proof to my bosses that I can do stuff," Lowe said. "And there are a lot of restrictions that I can't do at my job."

CS/CS/HB 433: Employment Regulations

Thirsty for more? That new law giving the state control of heat breaks for workers takes effect. Though Florida has no policy on the books, the law prevents cities and counties from creating their own, wiping out a water and rest requirement that was underway in Miami-Dade County.

It was something the governor felt was too extreme when we asked about it last April.

"I don't think it was an issue in any other part of the state," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "They were pursuing something that was going to cause a lot of problems down there."

HB 931: School Chaplains

Florida will also get volunteer chaplains to counsel students at public and charter schools. The chaplains would have to disclose their religion, and services, plus pass a background check. Students have to get permission from their parents.

Backers have said they're adding support options for kids. Critics, like Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, told us the line between church and state was blurring.

"I think so," said Jones in April. "I don't know, but I know they will have a lawsuit waiting from some of these groups if they did do that."

The Satanic Temple, which has tax-exempt church status, said it "looks forward" to participating. TST is actually more of a civil rights advocacy group that's focused on making a point about what it sees as religious intrusions into American politics. The members don't worship Satan despite embracing the symbol as a rebellious icon.

CS/HB 919: Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising

HB 919 requires political ads with AI-made images, video or audio showing something that didn't happen — have a disclaimer noting as much. The acknowledgment has to be a certain size and length, plus there are penalties for violators. Those violations include civil fines, even a first-degree misdemeanor charge, which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.

CS/HB 87: Taking of Bears

Finally, what some have dubbed the "Stand Your Ground Against Bears" law will begin July 1. It clears a legal pathway for someone to use deadly force against a bear if they, their pet or property are at risk. People cannot deliberately put themselves in harm's way and any use of force needs to be reported to FWC within 24 hours.

Supporters have said it’s all about safety. State Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, was among those backing the bill during the legislative session.

"Last year alone, Franklin County fielded 1,000 calls related to bear-related issues," Simon said. "It's truly a pervasive problem in this district."

However, critics like Katrina Shadix from the conservation group Bear Warriors United were skeptical and even fearful of the change. She has argued the law's language is overly broad and is pushing for stricter measures to secure trash, which often attracts bears.

"This will exacerbate their extinction," Shadix said. "It's already bad now with the loss of habitat. We already have bear poaching rings in Florida."

Shadix and others told us earlier this year that they were prepared to pursue legal action, claiming that the proposed law encroaches upon the jurisdiction of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and violates the state constitution.

Finally, a couple of other new laws: those 7 and older are forbidden from purposefully releasing lighter-than-air balloons under threat of a littering offense. Plus, after years of pushing lawmakers, the abuse victims from the Dozier School for Boys are getting compensation from the state.

