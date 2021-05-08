Watch
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to Florida Keys

Andy Newman/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joe Maxey, second from left, celebrates his victory at the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the look-alike contest announced Friday, May 7, 2021, that the 2021 contest, the 40th edition, is planned for July 22-24. The competition is the cornerstone event of the Hemingway Days festival that salutes author Ernest Hemingway's July 21 birthday and 1930s residence in Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 08, 2021
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — After skipping a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest is set to return to the Florida Keys this summer.

Organizers say the 40th contest is scheduled for July 22-24 with a reduced entry field. Hosted at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, preliminary rounds on July 22 and 23 will feature 35 contestants each night, about half the number that usually enter.

The final round on July 25 will have about 24 finalists. The bar also plans to stage its “Running of the Bulls,” a spoof event featuring a parade of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes, some riding fake bulls on wheels.

