HAPPENING TODAY: New Florida laws kick in, affecting healthcare, pets, and criminal records

TALLAHASSEE, FL — From healthcare bills to pet protection, four new Florida laws will take effect on January 1st. Lawmakers say the goal is to put more power in the hands of consumers this year.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW ON HOW IT WILL IMPACT YOU:

New Florida laws kick in, affecting healthcare, pets, and criminal records

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On January 1st… four new Florida laws take effect — quietly, but with big implications for everyday Floridians. First, SB 158. It’ll remove cost barriers for state workers who need follow-up breast cancer screening. If a test is medically necessary — like extra imaging or a diagnostic exam — the state insurance plan can’t charge copays or deductibles.

Rep. Representative Gallop Franklin II (D) Tallahassee“Oftentimes our state employees are overworked and underpaid, and so it's so important that we understand that we have to have healthy people servicing our folks here in Florida.”

Another change: SB 1808. It requires healthcare providers to refund patients within 30 days if they’ve been overcharged. Providers that miss the deadline could face disciplinary action or fines.

Sen. Colleen Burton (R) Winter Haven “It is my position that that is that Floridians money and that Floridians should be reimbursed their money at the earliest possible date.”

Then there’s HB 655, which sets new consumer rules for pet insurance. Companies must be upfront about what’s covered, how claims get paid, and give pet owners time to cancel a policy for a refund. The law also cracks down on misleading sales and hidden requirements.

Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R) Sebring “This bill creates an efficient and effective regulatory framework for pet insurance that benefits consumers, empowers regulators, and ensures the marketplace operates fairly.”

And finally, HB 255 — increasing penalties for aggravated animal cruelty… and launching a public animal abuser database. It’ll list people convicted of serious abuse so shelters and rescues can check before adopting pets out.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Florida, “Making sure that shelters and the public have a right to be made reasonably aware of individuals convicted of animal cruelty in their community.”

From healthcare bills to pet protection… lawmakers say the goal is to put more power in the hands of consumers next year. But as always, implementation and enforcement will determine how effective Florida’s new laws really are.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.