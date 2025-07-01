HAPPENING TODAY: Here are the new laws now in effect across Florida

FLORIDA — On July 1, more than a hundred new Florida laws will take effect, impacting everything from student athletes to speeding.

Mental health - Tristan Murphy Act

SB 168, or the "Tristan Murphy Act," focuses on helping counties and municipalities establish mental health diversion programs to prevent people who are mentally ill from being put in prison. Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the bill last week, said the program will require mental health evaluations for people with a history of court rulings of mental incompetency before being placed on probation.

Abandoning stray dogs during a natural disaster - Trooper's Law

SB 150 states that anyone who abandons any animal without providing care is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor, resulting in a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment, or both.

The act also states that those who restrain a dog outside during a natural disaster and then abandon the dog are guilty of a third-degree felony, which can result in a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment, or both.

Trooper's Law was inspired by a dog who was found tied up and abandoned in belly-high water on I-75 during the chaos of Hurricane Milton evacuations in Tampa. A Florida trooper spotted the dog and rescued him before it was too late. He was later adopted and received the fitting name "Trooper."

Unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death

SB 612 will allow minors who distribute narcotics that cause a fatal overdose to be prosecuted for murder.

The law was sparked by the death of 17-year-old Devin Ramos, who died after he unknowingly ingested a fentanyl-laced pill given to him by another minor.

Electrocardiograms for student athletes - Second Chance Act

SB 1070 will require all students participating in school athletics to pass a medical evaluation every year before participating in practices, tryouts, workouts, conditioning or other physical activity associated. Students must also complete an electrocardiogram.

The law is a result of several student-athletes collapsing on the field in Florida. Many of those athletes experienced cardiac arrest caused by unknown heart conditions.

Gulf of America

HB 549 states that instructional materials and library media center collection materials acquired or adopted by district school boards or charter school boards must reflect the name change from the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America."

Dangerous excessive speeding

A person convicted of excessive speeding, which HB 351 classifies as going 50 miles per hour over the speed limit or 100 miles per hour, will face jail time up to 30 days, a fine of $500 or both.

A subsequent conviction could result in 90 days of jail time and/or a fine of $1,000.

Special observances - Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day

HB 259 marks August 21 as “Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day," encouraging agencies to sponsor events to promote awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and potential overdoses.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.