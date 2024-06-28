Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Governor DeSantis vetoed vacation rental bill due to what he called 'new bureaucratic red tape'

Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 28, 2024

FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the vacation rental bill (Senate Bill 280) Thursday night.

SB 280 would have given the state more power to regulate vacation rentals by controlling licensing, creating more oversight for rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, and setting occupancy limits.

In a letter to the Secretary of State, Gov. DeSantis said the bill would create "new bureaucratic red tape" and prevent local regulation.

Full Letter Veto Letter:

Veto Letter SB 280 by ABC Action News on Scribd

Earlier this week, ABC Action News reporter Chad Mills talked to homeowners in Indian Rocks Beach who hoped Gov. DeSantis would veto the bill.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report
After our story aired in May about the Townhomes of Wexford community; more than a dozen people who own or previously owned property in the HOA community contacted our newsroom with concerns. Rochelle Alleyne took those issues to the HOA president and an attorney.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood