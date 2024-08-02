Governor DeSantis issues updates on state preparations ahead of severe weather, urges Floridians to prepare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First to Know Chief Meteorologist is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 in the Gulf of Mexico. Watch his video above.

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis' office issued the following update on storm prep.

Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) continues to monitor and prepare for potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-156 [t.e2ma.net] on August 1, declaring a state of emergency for 54 counties, which allows state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential areas that the storm may impact.As of 11 a.m. ET on August 2, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is over Cuba and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days. Floridians are encouraged to monitor weather conditions, listen to all orders from local officials, create disaster preparedness plans, and stock disaster supply kits with food, water, and other necessities for their households.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently. Additionally, FDEM is coordinating with state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners for any potential resource requests.

Floridians are encouraged to know the flood risks in their area and prepare for potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. [t.e2ma.net]

State Preparedness Efforts



FDEM has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

The Florida National Guard has approximately 3,000 service members readying for response efforts.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following:

70 FSG members to support response and recovery operations; Nine shallow water vessels staged for deployment; 10 UTV’s staged for deployment; Two amphibious rescue vehicles staged for deployment; and Seven search and rescue crews prepared to deployed from Camp Blanding.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path.



The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center, and local FWC law enforcement representatives are coordinating closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as:

Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles



These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report back on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center.

FDLE has prepared a mobile command bus to be ready for use in impacted areas if necessary.



The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has prepared the following:

Institutions (prisons):



FDC has evacuation plans in place, should the need arise, to relocate inmates from smaller satellite facilities into larger parent facilities, and is evaluating major institutions that may be at risk of flash flooding.

Community Corrections (probation):

Community Corrections is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all probation officers while they continue to monitor offenders under supervision during the upcoming weather event.



The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.



All 7 Districts, the Central Office, and FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise initiated statewide internal preparedness conference calls on Monday, July 29, which continue daily.



FDOT Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include:

Clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU).

Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges. Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate. Securing maintenance yards, active construction projects, high mast lighting, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations. Barges at the Howard Frankland Bridge construction site are actively being secured. Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate. Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment.

Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture. Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed. FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.



Health and Human Services



The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH), sent information regarding early prescription refills [t.e2ma.net] permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This notice was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.



The Florida Department of Health (DOH) is in the process of staging 90 ambulances throughout the state to support emergency evacuations as needed.



The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.



Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures



The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist for any potential impacts across the state.



The Florida Highway Patrol is prepared to implement 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts in preparation for Invest 97L.



The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is prepping for Invest 97L and taking inventory of needs and supplies. DCF is also prepared to deploy the Hope Florida ‘Hope Bus’ after the storm to help connect Floridians with assistance as needed.



The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. [t.e2ma.net]



The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.





The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.



The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.



The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.



DEP has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.



Florida’s water management districts are engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding.



Currently, no Florida State Parks are closed. DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of potential closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. [t.e2ma.net] Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers