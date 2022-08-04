Gov. DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to "neglect of office," according to a statement from the Governor's office.

DeSantis' office released the full executive order outlining the decision to suspend Warren, which included Warren signing a joint statement in support of gender-transition treatments for children and bathroom usage based on gender identity and his "public declaration that he would not enforce criminal laws enacted by the Florida Legislature that prohibit providers from performing certain abortions to protect the lives of unborn children."

The full executive order can be found below:

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

The governor has appointed Susan Lopez, County Court Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit in and for Hillsborough County, to serve as State Attorney during Warren's suspension.

“I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws,” said Susan Lopez, State Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit. “I want to thank the Governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office.”

