Gov. DeSantis signs emergency declaration to get FEMA help to condo collapse victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he has signed an emergency declaration to get FEMA assistance to those displaced by the collapse in Surfside.

Some more specifics — DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County. Details below: pic.twitter.com/rtSjQoPOK0 — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 24, 2021

"That building is done," Gov. DeSantis said after issuing an emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County. "They're never going to go back and live there. They're going to need housing, they're going to need arrangements."

