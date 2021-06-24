Watch
Gov. DeSantis signs emergency declaration to get FEMA help to condo collapse victims

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
Surfside Champlain Towers South building collapse
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 18:40:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he has signed an emergency declaration to get FEMA assistance to those displaced by the collapse in Surfside.

"That building is done," Gov. DeSantis said after issuing an emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County. "They're never going to go back and live there. They're going to need housing, they're going to need arrangements."

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

