Gov. DeSantis signs controversial 15-week abortion ban into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law. The Republican governor signed the legislation at a news conference Thursday.

The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.

The new law also marked a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors.

It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.