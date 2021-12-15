Gov. DeSantis proposes legislation to limit critical race theory in Florida

WILDWOOD, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a republican, announced Wednesday during a press conference a legislative proposal that would limit critical race theory (CRT) in the state.

According to information provided by the governor’s office, the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools and prevents school districts, colleges and universities from hiring critical race theory consultants.

The governor’s office notes the proposed legislation would also protect employees from a hostile work environment due to critical race theory training.

According to the Associated Press, critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.

CRT focuses on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

