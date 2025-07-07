Gov. DeSantis, Project DYNAMO help with rescue efforts after Texas flooding

KERRVILLE, Tx. — Some local crews are on their way to Texas, and others are already on the ground after dozens of victims were lost in a devastating flash flood over the weekend.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he has directed the deployment of three swiftwater rescue teams from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to support rescue and recovery efforts. The governor said he is standing by in case further assistance is requested.

Nonprofit Project DYNAMO confirmed that it is also assisting with the state's efforts.

The flooding originated from the fast-moving waters on the Guadalupe River, killing at least 82 people. Rescuers are continuing their desperate search for the missing, including 10 girls and a camp counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.

For the first time since the storms began pounding the state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said over 40 people are confirmed to be unaccounted for, and more could be missing.

Local officials are referring to this disaster as a "100-year flood." Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha stated that the search will continue until "everybody is found."

