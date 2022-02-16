Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor judge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that United States and the state of Florida flags are to be flown at half-staff to pay homage to a judge.

The governor’s office added in a news release beginning Wednesday from sunrise to sunset that flags at the Florida Capitol, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami and the city of Miami fly at half-staff for retired Third District Court of Appeal Judge Mario P. Goderich.

Goderich died on Thursday, Feb. 10. The governor’s office notes Goderich, immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1961 and became an American citizen eight years later.

He received his juris doctor and was admitted to the Florida Bar.

Goderich was appointed as Judge of Industrial Claims by then Florida Gov. Reubin Askew in 1975.

In 1978, Goderich was appointed judge of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. In 1990, he was elevated to the Third District Court of Appeal.

Goderich became the first Cuban American to lead a court at the three levels in the state.