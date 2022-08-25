Gov. DeSantis announces "Sunpass Savings"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced "Sunpass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida's Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

The program, which applies to two-axle vehicles, will begin Sept. 1, 2022 and run for six months. It works by giving customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 20% credit to their SunPass account and customers with 80 or more paid transactions a month a 25% credit.

According to DeSantis' office, this program is estimated to provide $38 million in relief to commuters and could save the average commuter $60 over the next six months.

SunPass Savings Alert by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd