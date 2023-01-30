Gov. DeSantis announces Moving Florida Forward infrastructure initiative

AUBURNDALE, FLa. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday an initiative, set to quicken transportation projects in Florida over the next four years.

According to DeSantis' press release, if passed by the legislature, the proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transporation Work Program and leverage additional funding for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida's transportation infrastructure over the next four years.

“This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.”

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would reportedly expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects to improve safety, combat congestion, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to support transportation needs and future growth, according to the press release.

FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue believes the proposal will ensure Florida maintains a strong transportation system to keep Florida moving forward. "Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward proposal is truly historic and the projects included will help relieve congestion while also focusing on safety, resiliency, the supply chain, and economic growth," said Perdue.