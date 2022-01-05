Gov. DeSantis announces funding to support chip and semiconductor manufacturing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday $9.7 million was awarded through the Florida Job Growth Fun to Osceola County and Valencia College to support semiconductor and other advanced technology manufacturing in Osceola County.

The news release provided by the governor’s office notes $6 million will be used to assist in developing infrastructure connecting the county’s NeoCity Technology district with the county’s workforce.

A total of $3.7 million will be allocated to Valencia College to develop a new program to train students in utilizing robotics technology for semiconductor manufacturing.

The governor’s office notes it believes the funding will create manufacturing jobs while developing a talent pipeline to support industry growth.