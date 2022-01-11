Watch
GOP bill in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills.

Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them. Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

