Gaetz vows to fight, tries to stay on offensive amid scandal

Alex Brandon/AP
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Matt Gaetz
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 15:24:19-04

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation, has denied wrongdoing and refused to resign — or even lay low — amid mounting political pressure.

During a high-profile appearance Friday night at former President Donald Trump’s Doral golf club in Miami, he vowed, “I have not yet begun to fight.”

Gaetz is looking to solidify his place as one of the brightest stars of the Republican Party's most conservative wing, and he is embodying a new game plan when it comes to political scandal: just keep barreling ahead. It’s become an increasingly common strategy for politicians from both parties. 

