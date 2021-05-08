Watch
Gaetz, Greene take mantle of Trump's populism at rally

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., address attendees of a rally, Friday, May 7, 2021, in The Villages, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 10:06 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 22:06:37-04

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, two of the Republican Party’s most controversial figures, have kicked off their “America First Rally” roadshow with a Trump-centric revival of sorts at a Florida retirement community.

Friday's rally attempted to position the House members as successors to the former president’s populism among the MAGA faithful.

The indoor rally took place with just a week remaining until Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg faces a deadline to enter a plea deal that could lead to damaging information against the Florida congressman.

Gaetz alluded to the investigation by referencing what he called distorted descriptions of himself as someone who has wild parties with beautiful women.

