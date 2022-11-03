Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family members of Gabby Petito filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department on Thursday in the latest development in the high-profile case around Petito's death.

Petito was found dead in Wyoming weeks after rural Utah police officers responded to a domestic violence call and didn't cite or arrest either her or her boyfriend. Her family is seeking $50 million in damages from Moab, arguing officers' negligence abrogated their duty, violated Utah law and led to her tragic death.

The city defended the officers' conduct in response to the lawsuit, saying they were kind and respectful and couldn't have predicted the subsequent tragedy.

