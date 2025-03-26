FSU announces plan for a new academic health center and hospital in Panama City Beach

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University is looking to expand its medical hand into Panama City Beach. On Wednesday, March 26th, The Board of Trustees held a special meeting where members approved a motion for a new academic health center and hospital.

In the release, FSU says the FSU Health Panama City hospital would serve as another healthcare option for residents in Bay and Walton counties.

FSU would enter into a long-term lease and management agreement with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (operator) for the hospital,pending approval by the City of Tallahassee. Under the terms of the lease, TMH would manage day-to-day operations under FSU's health brand and will commit to academic and research support to FSU.

This project will cost $414M. PCB Sub will pay FSU a base lease payment and be responsible for all maintenance and repairs.

Upon completion, the hospital will be a five-floor, 180-bed facility. There will be dedicated clinics for cardiology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary medicine.

FSU and PCB Sub will have an Academic Clinical Collaboration Agreement governing how clinical research will be promoted and supported.

The Board of Governors approved this motion Wednesday afternoon. This motion now heads to the State of Florida to be approved.

You can watch the special meeting from this morning here.

