Fresh from Florida Test Kitchen: Easter Brunch ideas

(WTXL) — If you need some brunch ideas this Easter Sunday morning look no further, our friends from Fresh From Florida have a few recipe ideas in mind.

Look at all these Fresh from Florida recipes that would work perfectly for brunch.

We have some really special holidays coming up and any of these dishes will absolutely work.

We've got a really fresh salad, we've got some roasted chicken, deviled eggs and these wonderful beef and sweet pepper skewers.

From chicken to beef to shrimp, and to blueberries which are in season, right now. If you can't find it, make sure you ask. They're savory preparations, dessert preparations. We have just about everything you need on the 'Follow Fresh from Florida' website.

That's right. Lots of great stuff to see, so remember when you're out in the grocery stores to look for the Fresh from Florida logo. And remember, keep cooking.