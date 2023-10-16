Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for state inmate who left work site

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday, a Franklin Correctional Institute state inmate walked away from his work crew in Apalachicola, Florida. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said this is not a county inmate with the sheriff's office; this is an inmate of the state.

The sheriff's office told ABC 27 the inmate who fled is Robert Rutherford. Law enforcement agencies are working to find him. Rutherford has an extensive criminal history.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office asked everyone to lock their doors and vehicles. They also warned everyone to be aware of your surroundings.

Do not approach Rutherford. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 850-670-8500.