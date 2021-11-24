Watch
Former Florida surgeon general heading to Brown University

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE- Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, right, speaks to the media as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Rivkees has accepted a job at Brown University, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, to work on the school's pandemic preparedness. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 24, 2021
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Dr. Scott Rivkees, who led Florida’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of the state health department, has accepted a job at Brown University.

The Brown University School of Public Health on Monday announced Rivkees is joining its faculty as part of an effort to further the school’s work on pandemic preparedness.

In a statement, Rivkees said his new post “provides a unique opportunity to focus on the practice of public health and share that knowledge with those entrusted to keep the public safe and healthy.”

The announcement comes about week after it became public that Rivkees submitted his resignation to the University of Florida, where he had been chair of the school’s pediatrics department. 

