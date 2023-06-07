Former Florida State football player Travis Rudolph found not guilty of murder, attempted murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A former Florida State University football player was found not guilty in a Palm Beach County court Wednesday in relation to a death and shooting incident that occurred in April 2021.

Court documents filed with the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court noted a jury found Travis Rudolph not guilty of first-degree murder and three additional counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

060723 Not Guilty Travis Rudolph 502021CF002938AXXXMB_537 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Rudolph was accused of shooting and killing a man during an altercation in the Palm Beach County town of Lake Park on April 7, 2021.

Three other people were shot at during the altercation.

Court documents noted a group of four men, that included the person who was shot and killed, were classified as "aggressors" in the incident.

Rudolph had a "stand your ground" defense request denied by a judge March 2022.

Rudolph was a member of the FSU football program from 2014 through the 2016 college football seasons.

