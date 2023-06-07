Watch Now
Former Florida State football player Travis Rudolph found not guilty of murder, attempted murder

Verdict reached Wednesday in Palm Beach County
Greg Lovett/AP
Former football player Travis Rudolph walks to a courtroom during a recess in his murder trial, Friday, June 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of his Lake Park home two years ago. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 15:51:10-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A former Florida State University football player was found not guilty in a Palm Beach County court Wednesday in relation to a death and shooting incident that occurred in April 2021.

Court documents filed with the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court noted a jury found Travis Rudolph not guilty of first-degree murder and three additional counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

060723 Not Guilty Travis Rudolph 502021CF002938AXXXMB_537 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Rudolph was accused of shooting and killing a man during an altercation in the Palm Beach County town of Lake Park on April 7, 2021.

Three other people were shot at during the altercation.

Court documents noted a group of four men, that included the person who was shot and killed, were classified as "aggressors" in the incident.

Rudolph had a "stand your ground" defense request denied by a judge March 2022.

Rudolph was a member of the FSU football program from 2014 through the 2016 college football seasons.

