Forecasters warning of dangerous rip currents on Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Potentially deadly rip currents will be a problem along Gulf of Mexico beaches this weekend, and forecasters are warning visitors to stay out of the water.

Officials posted double red flags alerting people to stay out of the water early this week because of big waves and rip currents, which are channels of water that can pull swimmers out to sea.

The National Weather Service says conditions are hazardous along beaches in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Lifeguards in Gulf Shores already have rescued about 45 people this season.