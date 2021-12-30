Florida's university leaders urge masks, booster shots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of Florida’s university system are urging students and workers on campus to wear masks, get vaccinated with a booster shot and get tested for COVID-19 when needed when they return to campus next month.

The chair of the Board of Governors and chancellor of the university system said Wednesday in an open letter that everyone on Florida's 12 public university campuses must stay vigilant since it's clear the pandemic is not over.

"The best way to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our campuses and our communities is to protect yourself, your family, and your friends every day by following the recommended precautions, including wearing masks, testing when necessary, and getting fully vaccinated, including a booster, if you are able to do so," they wrote in the letter.

The request by the university system leaders comes as the omicron variant has quickly overtaken the delta variant as the dominant strain in the U.S.

