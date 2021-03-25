Florida's CFO to Trump: Start your tech business in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wrote a letter to former President Donald Trump Thursday asking him to start his new tech and media business in the state of Florida.

The letter comes after Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday that the former president would be launching his own network in the coming months.

"With recent reports that you are pursuing the development of your own digital media platform, I want to do everything possible to ensure this new venture happens in Florida," wrote Patronis.

The letter also went on to address the potential of a Trump tech business counteracting the "shutdown of conservative voices."

"The idea of you launching a platform to provide conservative voices with a safe space to speak their minds is exactly what our nation needs," wrote Patronis.

Patronis later tweeted about the letter saying, "businesses flourish in FL and I have no doubt it would be a win-win for the Trump Brand and the Sunshine State."

Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

You can read the full letter from Patronis by clicking here.