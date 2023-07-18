Watch Now
Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday to begin July 24

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 11:58:47-04

Certain school supplies, clothes and more will be exempt from sales tax through Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which is set to begin July 24.

Monday, July 24, through Sunday, August 6, the following items will be exempted:

  • Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
  • Most school supplies selling for $50 or less
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less
  • Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less, when purchased for personal and non-commercial use.

The sales tax holiday will also take place January 1, 2024 through January 14, 2024.
For more details, visit Floridarevenue.com.

