Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday to begin July 24

Certain school supplies, clothes and more will be exempt from sales tax through Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which is set to begin July 24.

Monday, July 24, through Sunday, August 6, the following items will be exempted:



Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less

Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less, when purchased for personal and non-commercial use.

The sales tax holiday will also take place January 1, 2024 through January 14, 2024.

For more details, visit Floridarevenue.com.