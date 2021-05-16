Watch
Florida's amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co.'s net income fell sharply in its most-recent quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic still weighs heavily on many of its businesses, from theme parks to movies, the company announced Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 20:00:44-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s major amusement parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding transportation.

Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when eating and drinking. SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park. Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to to remove their masks throughout the parks.

