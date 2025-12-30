Florida's 2025 black bear hunt results in 52 harvested bears from 172 permits, per FWC

Florida's first regulated black bear hunt in 10 years resulted in 52 bears harvested from 172 permits issued, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC released results from the 2025 black bear hunt, which took place after commissioners approved final amendments to bear hunting rules following public comment periods in August and November.

The new rules established Bear Hunting Zones within four of the seven existing Bear Management Units. Permits were issued through a random drawing across the East Panhandle, North, Central, and South Bear Management Units, with each permit allowing the harvest of one bear within the assigned zone.

FWC Executive Director Roger Young said,

"We're proud to have joined the more than 30 states that manage black bears with regulated hunting. The limited number of permits issued in areas with the largest bear populations and other components of the hunt prioritized a conservative approach that ensures the long-term health of bear populations in Florida, while providing opportunity for hunters."

The release states the FWC Division of Law Enforcement allocated additional resources to support the hunt while maintaining accountability among participants. Increased officer engagement and hunter education led to strong compliance with hunting regulations.

They said only one hunter received a warning for a minor Wildlife Management Area violation, and no citations were issued. The Division of Law Enforcement investigated all reported wildlife violations and found no wildlife violations.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

